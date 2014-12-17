Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Five UCSB Faculty Members Named American Physical Society Fellows

By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | December 17, 2014 | 10:29 a.m.

Five UC Santa Barbara faculty members have been named 2014 fellows of the American Physical Society for their “exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise.”

This year’s additions bring the number of APS fellows from UCSB to 43.

Kaustav Banerjee, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of nanoelectronics research, was elected an APS fellow for his seminal applied physics research on nanoscale materials, devices, interconnects and circuits toward realizing ultra-low power electronics. Banerjee also is an affiliated faculty member with the campus’s California NanoSystems Institute and the Institute for Energy Efficiency.

Lars Bildsten, director of UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics at UCSB, was recognized for his numerous pioneering contributions to stellar astrophysics. Among them are thermonuclear instabilities, propagating combustion fronts, gravitational wave phenomena, time domain astronomy, stellar explosions, asteroseismology and the many ways that stars evolve and manifest themselves to observations.

David Morrison, chair of UCSB’s Department of Mathematics, was selected for his many contributions to the connection between geometry and physics, including space-time singularities and topology change in string theory, generalizations of anti-de Sitter/conformal field theory correspondence (AdS/CFT) duality and foundational work in F theory, a branch of string theory.]

Ram Seshadri, professor of materials and of chemistry and biochemistry, was honored for his major contributions to developing structure-composition-property relations in functional inorganic oxides. Seshadri was also cited for his contributions to understanding of the role of lone-pair electrons in polar and ferroic behavior, of frustrated magnetism and frustrated ferroics and of novel phosphors for solid-state lighting.

Anthony Zee, a particle theorist and member of UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, was elected in recognition of his unique popular writings and textbooks and for his wide-ranging impact on particle physics, quantum field theory, condensed matter physics, cosmology and biophysics.

The world’s second largest organization of physicists, APS publishes more than a dozen scientific journals, including Physical Review and Physical Review Letters and organizes more than 20 science meetings each year. Founded in 1899 at Columbia University “to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics,” APS currently has 50,000 members worldwide.

— Julie Cohen represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 