Five UCSB Faculty Members Named Fellows by American Association for Advancement of Science

Five UC Santa Barbara faculty members have been awarded the distinction of Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Election as a Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

The newly elected Fellows from UCSB are:

» Glenn Fredrickson, professor of chemical engineering and director of the Mitsubishi Chemical Center for Advanced Materials, for contributions to the understanding of block copolymers, complex fluids and other soft matter.

» Scott Grafton, professor of psychological and brain sciences, for establishing brain imaging technology as a tool for cognitive neuroscience and its novel application to normal, plastic and pathological motor behavior.

» Glenn Lucas, executive vice chancellor and professor of mechanical engineering, chemical engineering and materials, for distinguished contributions to the field of mechanical deformation and fracture in structural materials and for extraordinary leadership in university administration.

» Craig Montell, Duggan Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Development Biology and Neuroscience, for the discovery of transient receptor potential channels, which transformed our understanding of sensory signaling and led to insights in how to control neurodegeneration, pain and insect pests.

» William Murdoch, professor emeritus of ecology, evolution, and marine biology, for distinguished research leading to development and experimental testing of new theory in population dynamics, especially the interactions between populations of predators and their prey.

“I would like to congratulate the five new Fellows of the AAAS from our campus who are being recognized for their great scientific achievements,” said Pierre Wiltzius, the Susan and Bruce Worster Dean of Science at UCSB. “They represent excellence across several departments in science and engineering, and their selection illustrates the deep strength of our campus in research.”

This year, 388 members were named AAAS Fellows because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. New Fellows will be presented with an official certificate and a gold and blue (representing science and engineering respectively) rosette pin on Feb. 15 at the AAAS Fellows Forum during the 2014 AAAS Annual Meeting in Chicago.

This year’s AAAS Fellows will be formally announced in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science on Nov. 29.

Founded in 1848, AAAS includes 261 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world, with an estimated total readership of 1 million. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education and more.