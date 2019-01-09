Retired Santa Barbara Firefighter Incorporates Fire Hoses into Flag Artwork

One of John Carrillo's flags will be displayed at the 1100 Anacapa St. Superior Courthouse for a month, then head to its home at Montecito Bank & Trust

Inside the Santa Barbara Courthouse, a 7-by-9-foot American flag made from fire hoses stands tall, created to honor the actions of first responders assigned to last year's Thomas Fire and debris flows.

Retired Santa Barbara City firefighter John Carrillo came up with the idea after seeing items online that were built from fire hose material. Carrillo wanted to create an American flag with the equipment he used throughout his firefighting career.

Carrillo made a flag for his home in Lompoc, and then a second for a friend.

It was such a hit, he agreed to make a limited number of flags available for purchase, with all of the funds going toward the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation's support of the local veteran community.

One of those flags was put into the courthouse on display Wednesday, and will stay out for a month before being moved to its permanent home in the lobby of the Montecito Bank & Trust branch on Coast Village Road.

“It’s a great honor to be acknowledged like this,” Carrillo told Noozhawk. “I’ve had a lot of support, and I’m proud to support the (Pierre Claeyssens Veterans) Foundation and brother and sister firefighters and police officers.”

Hazel Blankenship, co-founder of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, said the flag is made from fire hoses used by the Santa Barbara and Montecito fire departments personnel who responded to the December 2017 Thomas Fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“The firefighter hose flag honors our military and honors the first responders who were involved in the tragedies that struck Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” Blankenship said. “The firefighter flag is a reminder of those who lost their lives in these natural disasters. They will never be forgotten.”

Michael Carrozzo, presiding judge of Santa Barbara County Superior Court, accepted the flag on behalf of the Santa Barbara Courthouse during a special dedication ceremony Wednesday.

“Santa Barbara County is indebted to our first responders and our veterans,” Carrozzo said. “Every day they protect our country and protect this community.”

Montecito Fire Chief Chip Hickman said community recovery in the aftermath of the catastrophic twin disasters is ongoing, and efforts like the artwork made from old fire hoses help people heal.

“It’s incredible how everybody is coming together to help each other and find ways to reach out to folks in need,” Hickman told the crowd.

Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis applauded Carrillo's work.

“A big ‘thank you’ to the artist,” she said. “The idea is extraordinary.”

