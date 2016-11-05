Flags Honor Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter

Alzheimer’s is the fourth leading cause of death in Santa Barbara

The flags waving along State Street in Santa Barbara pay tribute to the Alzheimer's Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and to the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The flags also fly because November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Caregivers Month, as designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

The flags feature a dynamic design. In the center is the Alzheimer’s Association mark, a visual symbol of the Alzheimer’s Association dual mission of people and science and a commitment that guides us in our daily work in research, advocacy, education and support.

The symbol is on a background of purple — the national color of Alzheimer’s disease and the association’s logo is in white at the bottom of the flag.

The work of the Alzheimer’s Association is critical, now more than ever as our population continues to age. Projections indicate the incidence of Alzheimer’s in those age 55 to 74 will more than double over the next 20 years.

Among Latinos/Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders, the numbers of people with the disease will triple during that same time period.

Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in California, and the fourth leading cause of death in Santa Barbara. More than 600,000 Californians are living with Alzheimer’s and family caregivers number at least 1.1 million.

Alzheimer’s disease is a family diagnosis, impacting those caregivers’ emotional, financial and physical wellbeing.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Third Annual ‘Your Brain Matters’ luncheon, honoring caregivers, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

This annual fundraising luncheon will honor Kirk and Anne Douglas and award Caregivers of the Year, feature “Memories in the Making,” and more.

The luncheon is an opportunity for the local community to be part of a movement bringing help and hope to millions of Americans living with Alzheimer’s — and millions more at risk.

To purchase tickets, go to the website act.alz.org/awisb. For more information, contact Katelyn Reeves at [email protected] or call 892.4259 ext. 103.

— Mitchel Sloan for the Alzheimer’s Association.