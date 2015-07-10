Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Flagstone Pantry Marks First Year in Santa Barbara Public Market

By Flagstone Pantry | July 10, 2015 | 1:09 p.m.

In April 2014, Flagstone Pantry opened its doors at the Santa Barbara Public Market. Fifteen months later, chef and owner Kristen Desmond is reflecting on her first year owning a food business and on life at the Public Market.

Flagstone
Flagstone Pantry chef/owner Kristen Desmond

“It’s really amazing that it’s been a year. I’d say it flew by, but I felt every single day of it,” Desmond says with a grin.

Open daily, Flagstone Pantry offers freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

“We make everything right here in this kitchen, from scratch, in small batches," Desmond said. "Our customers can taste the difference and that’s why they keep coming back for more.”

A UCSB alumnus, University of Virginia business school graduate and trained chef, Desmond knew what she was getting into — sort of.

“This may be my first food business, but I’ve been a cook, a small-business owner and a management consultant. Since we opened over a year ago, we’ve expanded our hours and offerings, started cooking classes, expanded our wholesale accounts and grown our staff significantly," Desmond said. "It’s been a true test both personally and professionally — handling staffing, training, sourcing, systems, media, and of course, making delicious food. We are constantly trying new things. It takes everything we’ve got to give. I call it my ‘small business boot camp.’”

This month, Flagstone Pantry is collaborating with Red Hen Cannery to offer a Jam Camp on Sunday, July 12. Click here to register. The class will feature hands-on jam making, recipes highlighting jam as an ingredient, and samples (of course!).

On Saturday, July 18, Flagstone Pantry will join other Market merchants to host the VIP tent at the California Wine Festival. At the end of the month, the entire Public Market is hosting a Flower Power Festival, and Flagstone Pantry will be partnering with Montecito Urban Farms to prepare a dish featuring their fresh herbs.

On life at the Public Market, Desmond says, “Being in this collective space with other merchants presents really great opportunities for collaboration. It allows us to offer a unique customer experience. I am so thankful for the local support we feel. Every day is a new adventure and a new opportunity to please our customers.”

Flagstone Pantry is located at the Santa Barbara Public Market. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Special orders may be placed for family-style servings of main dishes, sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

For more information, contact Flagstone Pantry at 805.617.4568 or click here.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 