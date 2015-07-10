Flagstone Pantry Marks First Year in Santa Barbara Public Market

Advice

In April 2014, Flagstone Pantry opened its doors at the Santa Barbara Public Market. Fifteen months later, chef and owner Kristen Desmond is reflecting on her first year owning a food business and on life at the Public Market.

“It’s really amazing that it’s been a year. I’d say it flew by, but I felt every single day of it,” Desmond says with a grin.

Open daily, Flagstone Pantry offers freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

“We make everything right here in this kitchen, from scratch, in small batches," Desmond said. "Our customers can taste the difference and that’s why they keep coming back for more.”

A UCSB alumnus, University of Virginia business school graduate and trained chef, Desmond knew what she was getting into — sort of.

“This may be my first food business, but I’ve been a cook, a small-business owner and a management consultant. Since we opened over a year ago, we’ve expanded our hours and offerings, started cooking classes, expanded our wholesale accounts and grown our staff significantly," Desmond said. "It’s been a true test both personally and professionally — handling staffing, training, sourcing, systems, media, and of course, making delicious food. We are constantly trying new things. It takes everything we’ve got to give. I call it my ‘small business boot camp.’”

This month, Flagstone Pantry is collaborating with Red Hen Cannery to offer a Jam Camp on Sunday, July 12. Click here to register. The class will feature hands-on jam making, recipes highlighting jam as an ingredient, and samples (of course!).

On Saturday, July 18, Flagstone Pantry will join other Market merchants to host the VIP tent at the California Wine Festival. At the end of the month, the entire Public Market is hosting a Flower Power Festival, and Flagstone Pantry will be partnering with Montecito Urban Farms to prepare a dish featuring their fresh herbs.

On life at the Public Market, Desmond says, “Being in this collective space with other merchants presents really great opportunities for collaboration. It allows us to offer a unique customer experience. I am so thankful for the local support we feel. Every day is a new adventure and a new opportunity to please our customers.”

Flagstone Pantry is located at the Santa Barbara Public Market. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Special orders may be placed for family-style servings of main dishes, sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

For more information, contact Flagstone Pantry at 805.617.4568 or click here.