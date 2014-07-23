Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Flagstone Pantry Opens at Santa Barbara Public Market

By Kristen Desmond for Flagstone Pantry | July 23, 2014 | 12:32 p.m.

In 2012, Flagstone Pantry Inc. was launched on a hunch that the opportunity to bake goods for a local coffee house could turn into much more. Did it ever! Flagstone Pantry has opened a full kitchen and retail outlet at the Santa Barbara Public Market, offering freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

In addition to baked goods like the crowd-pleasing Cowboy Cookie and seasonal fruit pies, the new location offers a range of healthy soups, sandwiches, salads, dips and dressings prepared fresh daily, for customers to enjoy at work, at home or at the market.

Flagstone Pantry relies on a mix of organic, sustainable, local and natural foods supplied by trusted sources. A commitment to using high-quality ingredients and cooking from scratch prevails throughout the kitchen.

“The Santa Barbara Public Market is a gathering place for locals and tourists to enjoy the best our region has to offer in terms of food, wine and community," local chef/owner Kristen Desmond said regarding the decision to locate at the Santa Barbara Public Market. "As a neighbor, chef and small-business owner, I can’t think of a better home for Flagstone Pantry.”

The new location at 38 W. Victoria St., Unit 108, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Special orders may be placed for family-style servings of main dishes, sandwiches, salads and baked goods. Individual servings of soup costs $5 or $10, sandwiches and main dishes are $8.95, and salads are $5 or $8.95.

For more information, contact Flagstone Pantry at 805.617.4568 or online by clicking here.

— Kristen Desmond is the local owner and chef for Flagstone Pantry.

