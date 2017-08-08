Flamenco Arts Festival Dancing into Town

Flamenco Arts Festival — Celebrating Cultural Diversity in the Arts — will mark 18 years with a tour de force performance and four days of festivities, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, the festival will welcome world-renowned flamenco artists to the Santa Barbara area.

Visiting guest artists from Spain will perform, teach, lecture and interact with participants during the event that will include an opening night film, a gala performance and an after party, as well as dance and music workshops.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 28, with the musical Flamenco Flamenco, directed by Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Flamenco Flamenco showcases 21 performances by some of the greatest living flamenco artists, including this year’s festival guest artist Patricia Guerrero.

Before the film, Cristina Venegas, UCSB associate professor of film and media studies, will talk about the film and its director.

Following the film, Guerrero will discuss working with Saura as well as her gala performance on Sept. 30 — the U.S. premiere of her latest production, UPCLOSE.

Order film tickets online at lobero.org. Tickets are $12.50 general, $10.50 for children age 12 and under.

Flamenco Arts Festival dance and music workshops will be at Santa Barbara Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St. Ticket prices range from free to $55.

For more information, call 967-4164, email [email protected], or visit https://www.lobero.org/eventcategories/flamenco-arts-festival/.

— Vibiana Pizano for Flamenco Arts Festival.