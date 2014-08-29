‘Flamesniffer’ Fire-Detection Sensors Being Installed in Mission Canyon Area

Santa Barbara County will pilot the first-ever “flamesniffer” early fire-detection program, which would place nine sensors primarily in Santa Barbara’s Mission Canyon area.

The more than $40,000 worth of equipment was donated to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an action approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

FlameSniffer Pty Ltd. reached out to the County Fire Department with the idea five years ago, which is how long the Australian-based company has been around.

The plan is for nine infrared thermal sensors to be installed on tall existing Southern California Edison power-line transmission towers in the county’s front country and foothills, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Each 14-pound sensor has a range of about one mile, which is how far they will be spaced apart for the 12-month pilot program, Sadecki said.

“The timing is great because we’re in the middle of our high fire season, and then with our drought conditions," he said.

The flamesniffers stream live weather conditions to two communication hubs — a Mission Canyon station and county fire’s dispatch center — and begin taking pictures every 17 seconds once an ignition source is detected.

The idea of course being that fire crews could more quickly react and put out flames.

“Right now we have no such device,” Sadecki said. “Weather conditions there are very dynamic. Each detector acts as remote weather station. Then we get an idea of what exactly is going on.”

Sadecki said dry vegetation and low moisture levels on the hillsides cause the most concern for high-fire season, which typically begins in May or June and lasts through December when the rainy season starts.

“We really never went out of high fire season,” he said. “The major thing about the outlook is that we’re about a month and a half ahead of where we would be. It’s dryer than it would normally be. Even though it’s late August, the plants think it’s mid-October.”

Flamesniffer plans to install the fire-management sensors in the third or fourth week of September, according to the company.

Sadecki said the department hasn’t yet discussed what would happen to the sensors after the 12-month pilot period.

As the drought continues, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Level IV fire restrictions are in effect.

Restrictions prohibit wood or charcoal fires in all areas of the forest (include camp sites), recreation target shooting without a special permit, smoking outside a designated camp fire and fireworks.

Violators could face a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail, and could be liable for the full cost of fire suppression activities resulting from their actions.

