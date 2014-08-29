Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Flamesniffer’ Fire-Detection Sensors Being Installed in Mission Canyon Area

Santa Barbara County Fire will test infrared thermal sensors in a one-year pilot program

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 29, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County will pilot the first-ever “flamesniffer” early fire-detection program, which would place nine sensors primarily in Santa Barbara’s Mission Canyon area.

The more than $40,000 worth of equipment was donated to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an action approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

FlameSniffer Pty Ltd. reached out to the County Fire Department with the idea five years ago, which is how long the Australian-based company has been around.

The plan is for nine infrared thermal sensors to be installed on tall existing Southern California Edison power-line transmission towers in the county’s front country and foothills, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Each 14-pound sensor has a range of about one mile, which is how far they will be spaced apart for the 12-month pilot program, Sadecki said.

“The timing is great because we’re in the middle of our high fire season, and then with our drought conditions," he said. 

The flamesniffers stream live weather conditions to two communication hubs — a Mission Canyon station and county fire’s dispatch center — and begin taking pictures every 17 seconds once an ignition source is detected.

The idea of course being that fire crews could more quickly react and put out flames.

“Right now we have no such device,” Sadecki said. “Weather conditions there are very dynamic. Each detector acts as remote weather station. Then we get an idea of what exactly is going on.”

Nine of these 14-pound "flamesniffer" detectors will be placed around Mission Canyon. (Flamesniffer photo)

Sadecki said dry vegetation and low moisture levels on the hillsides cause the most concern for high-fire season, which typically begins in May or June and lasts through December when the rainy season starts.

“We really never went out of high fire season,” he said. “The major thing about the outlook is that we’re about a month and a half ahead of where we would be. It’s dryer than it would normally be. Even though it’s late August, the plants think it’s mid-October.”

Flamesniffer plans to install the fire-management sensors in the third or fourth week of September, according to the company.

Sadecki said the department hasn’t yet discussed what would happen to the sensors after the 12-month pilot period.

As the drought continues, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Level IV fire restrictions are in effect. 

Restrictions prohibit wood or charcoal fires in all areas of the forest (include camp sites), recreation target shooting without a special permit, smoking outside a designated camp fire and fireworks.

Violators could face a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail, and could be liable for the full cost of fire suppression activities resulting from their actions.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 