Flaming Lips Keeps the Halloween Party Going at Santa Barbara Bowl

Confetti, costumes, fake blood and Dia de Los Muertos displays all add to Friday night's spectular show

Flaming Lips put on an ultra-red extravaganza worthy of the season Friday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The audacious show featured spectacular lighting, downpours of confetti, costumes and fake blood, much to the delight of an audience clearly still in the mood from Halloween the night before.

Spawned 30 years ago in Norman, Okla., the band offers an eclectic mix of psychedelic rock, with many a twist.

They are led by exuberant frontman Wayne Coyne, who is known for his ability to connect with the audience, sometimes literally through use of a human-sized plastic bubble.

Also on the bill Friday night was Tame Impala, an Australian band that is cut from similar cloth.

Fitting with the season, the evening included some elaborate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) displays and activities.

