Flannery Hill Joins SurfMedia Communications as Account Executive

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Flannery Hill as a new public relations account executive.

Hill brings a deep sense of civic duty to her role working with clients and the media, with a background in communications for nonprofit organizations and political action committees.

Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, Flannery interned with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s public relations team.

She attended New York University and received her bachelor’s degrees in political science and German from UC Santa Barbara.

While in New York City, she worked for the German Academic Exchange Service, interned for Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Health and Corporate Communications team, and wrote web editorials for Time Out New York magazine.

As a teen, Hill served as the first youth-member on the Board of Trustees at Planned Parenthood Golden Gate in San Francisco. Hill is fluent in German.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Kelly Kapaun is a senior account executive for SurfMedia Communications.