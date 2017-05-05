Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Flannery Hill Now Marketing Manager at Botanic Garden

By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | May 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Flannery Hill has been named the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden's new marketing and membership manager. Hill brings with her a background in public relations and nonprofit marketing management.

Flannery Hill Click to view larger
Flannery Hill

“The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden provides the perfect environment for me to combine my understanding of marketing and public relations with my dedication to the Santa Barbara community,” Hill said.

“I am thrilled to work with the Garden to promote community engagement and look forward to getting to know and growing the Garden’s membership base of 2,500 households,” she said.

Before joining the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Hill was responsible for developing and managing public relations and marketing campaigns at SurfMedia Communications.

A native of San Francisco, Hill attended New York University and received bachelor’s degrees in political science and German from UCSB.

While in New York City, she worked for the German Academic Exchange Service, interned for Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Health and Corporate Communications team, and wrote web editorials for Time Out New York magazine.

As a teen, Hill served as the first youth member on the Board of Trustees at Planned Parenthood Golden Gate in San Francisco.  She also interned with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s public relations team.

For more information about the Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
