Flash Flood Warning Issued, Highway 101 Closed as Heavy Rains Drench South Coast

Street flooding and other problems reported throughout Santa Barbara County, with numerous road closures and minor vehicle crashes

Highway 101 in Montecito, seen from the Olive Mill Road overpass Saturday morning. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Roadway flooding on Olive Mill Road near Highway 101 in Montecito Saturday morning. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara firefighters check flooding on Chapala Street near the intersection of West Mission Street. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Toppled trees were reported throughout the South Coast on Saturday morning. (Janet King photo)

Flooding at Chapala and Pueblo streets in Santa Barbara (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

A heavy flow of water was rushing through Santa Ysidro Creek in Montecito during Saturday's downpours. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Flooding on San Leandro Lane in Montecito. (Flooding on San Leandro Lane in Montecito.)

A tow truck was called in to rescue a stranded car at Los Olivos and Chapala streets in Santa Barbara. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

A tree toppled at West Anapamu and San Andres streets on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Power was reported out in parts of the Westside. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Highway 101 was shut down in both directions between Milpas Street in Santa Barbara and Highway 150 in Carpinteria due to roadway flooding. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A van makes its way through the flooded Carrillo Street underpass at Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Saturday. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Flooding at the West Mission Street underpass at Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Montecito Creek runs bank to bank near Casa Dorinda in Montecito after heavy downpours Saturday morning. Street flooding and other problems were reported throughout Santa Barbara County, with numerous road closures. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A heavy band of rain moved through the Santa Barbara County South Coast on Saturday, prompting weather and emergency officials to issue a Flash Flood Warning for communities near the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa burn areas.

Highway 101 was closed between Milpas Street in Santa Barbara and Highway 150 in Carpinteria due to flooding, with several vehicles reported stuck.

Evacuation orders remained in effect at 11 a.m. Saturday for communities below the Thomas Fire, Whittier Fire and Sherpa Fire burn areas.

“At 8:10 a.m., intense rainfall moving away from the Whittier Fire and toward the west side of the ThomasFire,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Rain rates of 0.40 inch in 5 minutes reported at Goleta and 0.74 inch in 15 minutes at San Marcos Pass. Residents in Montecito stay alert!”

Street flooding and other problems were reported throughout Santa Barbara and the county, with numerous road closures and minor vehicle crashes.

Several freeway underpasses were flooded, and officials were shutting down some Highway 101 exit ramps.

Creeks were flowing strongly, but no major debris flows had been reported as of 9:27 a.m.

In northern Santa Barbara County, several road closures and concerns were reported.

Fallen trees and toppled power lines completely blocked the lanes in the 2400 block of Highway 135 in Los Alamos.

The two-lane roadway was expected to remain closed between Bell Street and Harris Grade Road until early Saturday afternoon.

Rocks and mud were reported at multiple locations, including along Highway 101 at the Nojoqui Grade summit and on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria with crews working quickly to keep traffic flowing.

24-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS: 11 a.m. Saturday Alisal Reservoir 4.21" Buellton 2.01" Lake Cachuma 2.89" Carpinteria 1.51" Celite (near Lompoc) 3.45" Cold Spring Debris Basin 1.94" Goleta 2.60" Lompoc 1.97" Montecito 1.67" San Marcos Pass 3.81" Santa Maria 0.71" Santa Barbara 2.44" Tecolote Canyon 3.52"

A number of large power outages also were reported in the Santa Maria, Los Alamos, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys related to the storm.

Santa Barbara City College canceled classes Saturday due to the Highway 101 closure and on-campus flooding in parking lots.

Union Pacific reported damage to the railroad tracks north of Ventura, which was delaying some Amtrak traffic along the coast.

Montecito’s All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, which was pressed into service as an emergency triage center in the hours after the deadly Jan. 9, 2018, flash flooding and debris flows, announced that all worship services would be canceled Saturday and Sunday.

“In order to cooperate with emergency personnel, and in order to keep the people of All Saints and the general public safe, All Saints will not be holding worship this weekend, neither on Saturday nor Sunday,” the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevet said in an email to parishioners. “I encourage you all to attend the Episcopal Church nearest you to worship God in the communion of the saints.”

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

» Click here for the latest forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.