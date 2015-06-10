Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northern Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 10, 2015 | 5:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out a flash flood warning Wednesday night for northern Santa Barbara County, since radar indicated a thunderstorm with heavy rain headed to the area. 

These storms can produce dangerous flash flooding on roadways with three or four feet of water, according to the county. 

The warning was focused on the Cuyama Valley and Highway 166 east of Twitchell Dam and active until 7:45 p.m. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department didn't have any flood-related calls as of 6 p.m., Capt. David Zaniboni said. 

Rainstorms passed through the county Tuesday, bringing more than a half-inch of rain to southern Santa Barbara County, and the National Weather Service warned of the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night. 

To avoid flash flooding, the county warns people to move to higher ground and avoid flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 