Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northern Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out a flash flood warning Wednesday night for northern Santa Barbara County, since radar indicated a thunderstorm with heavy rain headed to the area.

These storms can produce dangerous flash flooding on roadways with three or four feet of water, according to the county.

The warning was focused on the Cuyama Valley and Highway 166 east of Twitchell Dam and active until 7:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department didn't have any flood-related calls as of 6 p.m., Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Rainstorms passed through the county Tuesday, bringing more than a half-inch of rain to southern Santa Barbara County, and the National Weather Service warned of the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night.

To avoid flash flooding, the county warns people to move to higher ground and avoid flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

