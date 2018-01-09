At Least 8 Dead as Massive Flooding, Mud Flows Swamp Montecito and Carpinteria

Emergency personnel hampered by impassible roads throughout the communities downhill from the Thomas Fire burn area

An evacuee is assisted by rescuers at the Vons shopping center in Montecito. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

A damaged home on the 100 block of Olive Mill Road in Montecito. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara county firefighters rescue two men and a woman from flood water/debris flow off Hot Springs Road in Montecito early Tuesday. Multiple rescues were underway throughout the area. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters assist an injured woman on Hot Springs Road in Montecito while waiting for an ambulance early Tuesday. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The Olive Mill Road overpass at Highway 101 is covered with mud and debris. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Fire Search Dog Reilly looks for victims in damaged and destroyed homes in Montecito following deadly runoff of mud and debris from heavy rain overnight on Tuesday. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

One of many rescuers who responded to the flashing flooding Tuesday in Montecito. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

People trapped by flood water, mud flows and debris are helped to safety on Tuesday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Rescuers dig through the ruins of a structure on Hot Springs Road looking for survivors. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Mud coats the side of a home on Hot Springs Road in Montecito while debris litters the roadway. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Boulders are strewn across Hot Springs Road in Montecito left by flash flooding. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl, right, after she was trapped for hours inside a destroyed home in Montecito. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The intersection of Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs Road in Montecito is covered with mud, rocks and debris on Tuesday after flash flooding from heavy rains that hit the Thomas Fire burn area. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

This story was last updated at 1:21 p.m.

At least eight people died in Montecito early Tuesday as a result of major mud flows and flooding caused by a powerful winter storm that dropped heavy rain on the Thomas Fire burn area.

A woman's remains were found on Butterfly Beach, another body discovered at Olive Mill Road and the railroad tracks, and a third was located at the Highway 101 offramp at Channel Drive.

There were at least three other fatalities, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, but details were not available.

However, radio reports indicated two bodies were discovered on the 200 block of Olive Mill Road and another on North Jameson Lane at Hixon Road.

Virtually all major roads leading into Montecito were reported to be impassible, with heavy flows of water, mud and debris on the roadways.

At least three homes were destroyed on the 300 block of Hot Springs Road, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Two men, a woman and a dog were rescued at that location.

Much of the damage and many of the casualties occurred in areas that were under evacuation warnings rather than mandatory evacuation orders.

San Ysidro Road, Olive Mill Road and other streets were reported to be completely impassible due to flooding, and mud flows were reported on East Valley Road.

Emergency radio traffic also indicated numerous reports of people trapped inside structures and vehicles and unable to evacuate, and 9-1-1 lines were being overwhelmed.

Several rescues were underway on Olive Mill Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

At 10:15 a.m., another waves of showers was headed toward the South Coast, raising the possiblity of more flooding and debris flows.

Highway 101 was reported shut down in both directions in Montecito, while northbound 101 was closed near Ventura due to flooding north of La Conchita.

Highway 150 was closed near Lake Casitas and State Route 33 was closed due to flooding, mud, debris flows and downed wires, according to Caltrans.

Santa Barbara County advised everyone to shelter in place or go to high ground, but stay off the roads, if they are still within mandatory or voluntary evacuation areas.

"Take protective actions to stay safe which may include sheltering-in-place or seeking high ground, avoiding power lines and trees, staying off roads and highways, and do not attempt to leave and drive across flowing water or mud," the county said in an advisory message sent out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents of Casa Dorinda in Montecito were reported safe in their apartments, though phones were out as of 11:45 a.m., according to an update on its Facebook page.

Casa Dorinda has independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing at its facilities at 300 Hot Springs Rd.

"Due to the large amounts of debris and mud in the surrounding area, there is no clear path in or out of Casa Dorinda. We are working on restoring utilities, and will keep you updated as more information comes available," the facility said in a message on its Facebook page. The facility was inside a voluntary evacuation zone and had recently evacuated some residents and sheltered others in place during the Thomas Fire.

Tuesday morning, there was a report of a large natural gas fire in the area of El Bosque Road, but details were not available.

There also was a report of a natural gas explosion and structure fire on Via Manana.

Creeks in the Carpinteria area were reported to be flowing across the freeway.

A Coast Guard helicopter was called in to evacuate two patients — reportedly suffering severe burns — from Birnam Wood Country Club.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s emergency room had nine flooding-related patients come in as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, spokeswoman Maria Zate said.

Rescuers are having difficulty accessing patients and getting them out of the Montecito area, so it’s unclear how high the number of injured people may go.

All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church was being used Tuesday as a triage center, with paramedics on scene, for people with injuries due to the inability of ambulances to access other areas.

Authorities set up a fueling station for helicopters at La Colina Junior High School, and the U.S. Coast Guard was also responding with helicopters, according to the county.

No drones are permitted to fly in the area, and rescue efforts will immediately stop if one is spotted, the county said.

Southern California Edison reportedly turned off power to most of the Montecito area early Tuesday, since downed power lines were hampering emergency response.

Smaller weather-related outages were also reported in Summerland and Carpinteria areas, according to the Edison Outage Map.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued early Tuesday for areas around the Thomas, Whittier and Alamo burn scars.

Such warnings mean flooding is imminent or is occurring, and anyone in the area is urged to get to higher ground.

Shortly before 3 a.m., doppler radar was showing heavy rain falling across the burn areas from the three fires, according to the National Weather Service.

Automated rain gauges were showing rainfall rates of between a half inch and an inch per hour.

In the three hours ending at 5:30 a.m., Montecito had received 1.3 inches of rain, while Carpinteria had 1.76 inches.

The warning for the Thomas and Whittier fires was in effect until 5:30 a.m., while the Alamo warning was in effect until 7 a.m.

The areas previously had been under Flash Flood Watches.

