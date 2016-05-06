Flash Flood Watch Issued for Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County Mountains

A flash flood watch was issued for mountain areas of Cuyama Valley and Antelope Valley, effective Friday from noon to 8 p.m., by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

A cold low pressure system was forecasted for southwest California Friday and the risk of flash floods was enhanced by the potential for slow-moving storms and thunderstorms, which could drop more than 1 inch of rain per hour.

The rainfall could cause flash flooding and mudslides in the watch areas.

The watch was primarily aimed at the mountain areas but storm activity could hit adjacent valleys as well, according to the county.

Areas included in the flash flood watch are Cuyama Valley, San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, Dick Smith Wilderness Area, Antelope Valley, Ventura County mountains, Los Angeles County mountains excluding the Santa Monica range, Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Sandberg, Acton, Lancaster and Palmdale.

