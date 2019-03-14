Flash Mob Kicks Up Awareness of Down Syndrome

To raise awareness about Down syndrome, friends and family of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County (DSASBC) will stage a flash mob on World Down Syndrome Day, Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. in front of the movie theater in Paseo Nuevo, 8 W. De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara.
Led by La Boheme Professional Dance Group to the music of DJ Darla Bea, the community is invited to join in the celebration by participating in the flash mob or just cheering on the dancers.
La Boheme director Teresa Nowak, a Down syndrome parent, will be teaching the dance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Creekside Restaurant & Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave. Dance instruction also is available on a video on the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County Facebook Page.
— Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.