Recreation

Fledgling Momentum Dance Company Soars at the Hall of Fame Dance Challenge

By Maureen McFadden for Momentum Dance Company | September 28, 2015 | 4:19 p.m.

Prestigious awards for every age and dance style were won in July when Momentum Dance Company journeyed to Las Vegas for the national Hall of Fame Dance Challenge.

After their first ever dance season, Santa Barbara’s premiere competitive company took home awards for choreography, showmanship and overall performance at every age and style.

MDC’s founder and owner, Betsy Ann Woyach, said of the feat, “I was absolutely stunned by how well we placed — the girls scored higher than teams that have been together for 10 to 15 years! All of their hard work and dedication truly paid off, and I was just beside myself with happiness for them”

MDC, in its inaugural year in business, brought home 16 sweet trophies.

The Petite company, ages 6–8, had three first-place winning soloists and one winning sixth-place overall; the MDC Junior company, ages 9–12, had two platinum-winning soloists and a first-place winning trio; the Teen/Senior company, ages 13–17, garnered three top-ten overall scoring dances, the “National World Series of Dance”-winning duet, two top-ten overall platinum teen soloists, the fifth-place overall senior contemporary soloist and the coveted Choreography Award for a self-choreographed teen contemporary soloist.

Finally, the MDC Pro Company, ages 19 and up, was recognized for the first place overall contemporary soloist.

Since 2002, Hall of Fame Nationals has been where people from the arena of competitive dance go to showcase their talent, love of the art and commitment to excellence in solo and group dances.

Being the only Santa Barbara dance studio to compete at this level, and launching six of their dances into the final round called “The Showdown”, Momentum Dance Company has proven itself to be the place for dancers in the Santa Barbara area to train, strengthen technique and grow their abilities.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Momentum Dance Company.

 
