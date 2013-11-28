Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Home, Injuring 5-Year-Old

Two men are facing charges after a vehicle chase Wednesday night ended with the driver losing control and crashing into a Santa Maria home, injuring a 5-year-old girl.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Alredo Ruiz said officers attempted a traffic stop about 9 p.m. for a vehicle code violation when the driver fled, leading officers in a pursuit.

Ruiz said the chase ended when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residence in the 800 block of North Thornburg Street.

He said the child, who lives in the converted garage of the home with her parents, suffered minor injuries. She was treated at Marian Medical Center and released.

The driver, 20-year Moises Vazquez, and his passenger, 19-year-old Ricardo Vazquez, were both booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.