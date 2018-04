Arlington Theatre on Fleet Foxes‘ World Tour Itinerary

Crack-Up, due out June 16 via Nonesuch Records, comes six years after the 2011 release of Helplessness Blues and nearly a decade since the band’s 2008 self-titled debut.

Fleet Foxes have also released a 97-second album teaser featuring footage shot during the band’s recent Seattle rehearsals, paired with snippets from select album tracks including “Third of May / Ōdaigahara,” the first track released from the band’s third album Crack-Up.

Fleet Foxes have announced their 2017 international tour will include a stop at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m., Sept. 20. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, April 7.

