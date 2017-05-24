Fleishman Scholarships Awarded to 26 Students

Twenty-six students from Santa Barbara County were selected for the Santa Barbara Foundation's 2017 Fleischmann and Spaulding awards, honoring academic excellence and dedication to community service.

In total, $66,500 was distributed this year. The seniors who are selected represent the top 1 percent of all high school students from throughout the county. Fleischmann recipients are each given a $2,500 scholarship.

The top Fleischmann candidate receives the $4,000 Spaulding Award. This year's winnner was Delaney Werner of San Marcos High School.

The awards were presented at a recent reception for students and families.

"Giving out these scholarships is really important to us because investing in education is essential to our democracy and to moving our community forward," said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"Today, we are here to celebrate the success of the individuals, both inside and outside of the classroom, who are going to make that happen," he said.

"Students, you have made us proud because we are your community — who helped raised you as mentors, as teachers, as coaches and as neighbors — and we are your biggest fans," said Angel Martinez, Santa Barbara Foundation Trustee.

"Your achievement is our aspiration for our community and society and country, but what got you here will not get you there and I encourage you to pursue every opportunity on the path to success," Martinez said.

"To me, this award means that I am being given the opportunity to be successful and that I will have the support to pursue all my endeavors in college and beyond," said Ricardo Carrillo, a Fleischmann recipient and senior at Dos Pueblos High School.

"I could not be more grateful," said Carrillo, who will be attending University of San Francisco in the fall.

These scholarships were made possible by Major Max Fleischmann, founder of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Edward R. Spaulding, the first executive director of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Both made substantial gifts in support of academic excellence and community service. These gifts increase the Santa Barbara Foundation's ability to support academic achievement through scholarship awards.



The Santa Barbara Foundation works in collaboration with the Scholarship Foundation for Santa Barbara and other donors. Thousands of local students have benefited from more than $40 million in scholarships from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

2017 Spaulding Award Recipient

Delaney Werner, San Marcos High School

2017 Fleischmann Award Recipients (25)

Ricardo Carrillo, Dos Pueblos High School

Chloe Casady, Dos Pueblos High School

Emily Condon, Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Ana Cruz Adame, Dos Pueblos High School

Sandy Cruz Reyes, Providence High School

Mason Dochterman, Dos Pueblos High School

Juan Alfonzo Esleta, Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Chad Goodwin, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Amanda Hagen, Dos Pueblos High School

Lauren Hagen, Santa Barbara High School

Elias Haws, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Eva Hennessee, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Haidee Jimenez, Santa Barbara High School

Mackenzie Kephart, Carpinteria High School

Valerie Laufer, Lompoc High School

Daven Martinez, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Leonel Olivo Fuentes, Santa Barbara High School

Victoria Petersen, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Mayah Pico, Lompoc High School

Anya Schmitz, Dos Pueblos High School

Christopher Siefe, Cabrillo High School

Brooklyn Snyder, San Marcos High School

Giulia Tasca, San Marcos High School

Emma Wagner, San Marcos High School

Kalila Wash, Santa Barbara High School

—Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.