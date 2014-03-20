Fletcher Sipple of Montecito Named to Dean’s List at Lafayette College

Fletcher Sipple of Montecito has been named to the 2013 fall semester Dean's List at Lafayette College for outstanding academic achievement.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must achieve at least a 3.60 semester grade point average on a scale of 4.0. Fletcher is a graduate of Laguna Blanca School.

Lafayette is a top liberal arts college with 2,400 students and 215 full-time faculty that offers a wide variety of undergraduate degree programs, including engineering.

With close proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, Lafayette has one of the highest endowment-per-student rates in the nation. This means ample resources to fuel student research, and provide opportunities for study abroad, internships and field work. It means outstanding facilities, Division I sports and funding for 250 student groups on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country.

— Brenda Jocsak represents Lafayette College.