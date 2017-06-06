Flight Scholarship Winners Meet Airport Board

The board of the Santa Ynez Airport Authority recognized the recipients of two flight scholarships at its regular monthly meeting June 1 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

The two students, Ben Baker who attends Dunn School and is involved in the Civil Air Patrol, and Colin Jamison, a varsity athlete and honor student at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, were named at Airport Day on May 20.

With support from sponsors including: Jim Vreeland Ford, Todd Pipe & Supply, Star Drugs, and the Berry Man Inc., this was the fourth annual Airport Day at the local airport. Rotary of the Santa Ynez Valley provided a free barbecue at the yearly event.

Through a grant from the Chumash Indian Foundation, the two students will be able to begin flight instruction in the Sunwest Aviation Cessna 172 with local certified flight instructor Yves Bajulaz.

Area students interested in aviation can participate in the Youth Aviation program with the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 491.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month in hangar J6 at the end of Airport Road. It is free to all students ages 8-17.

For more information, contact Allen Maris, youth education coordinator for the EAA group, at [email protected] or through the website www.eaa491.org.

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.