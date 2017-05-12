Float Your Vote for Best Buoyancy Suit Design

Airtime Watertime, maker of the Floater, a water flotation suit, is hosting an online voting contest to help choose the most creative designs for the suit.

“At Airtime Watertime, we are devoted to inspiring human potential on all levels,” said Mark Okrusko, owner of the company, and surfer-turned-inventor of the Floater. “We want to encourage children to use their skills as artists and designers.”

Kids ages 6-12 from all over the world sent in their most creative designs with the chance to win a flotation suit. Airtime Watertime received more than 140 submissions, coming from three continents.

“We want kids, their families, their friends to tell everyone to vote for their favorite design,” Okrusko said. “Everyone you tell is a vote.”

The top 30 designs, based on the number of votes, will move on to the final round from which the winners will be chosen.

“We got an overwhelming response,” said Ruth Wishengrad, director of communications at Airtime Watertime. “There are so many great designs. That’s why we want voters to help us to narrow down the choices.”

To vote on your favorite designs, visit https://www.airtimewatertime.com/contest. Voters can vote once a day on any number of entries until the contest ends at 11:59 p..m. Sunday, May 21.

— Kyle Crocco for Airtime Watertime.