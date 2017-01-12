Flood Advisory Issued as Latest Storm Hits Santa Barbara County

Rainfall expected to last through Thursday; snow possible in higher mountain locations

The latest in a series of winter storms was moving across Santa Barbara County on Thursday, bringing moderate rainfall to most areas, and prompting a Flood Advisory from the National Weather Service.

At 8 a.m., 6-hour rainfall totals of nearly an inch and a half were recorded in some locations, with the wettest areas in the mountains and along the South Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

San Marcos Pass, which has received nearly 6 inches of rain in the last week, had received 1.7 inches in the previous 12 hours, while Tecolote Canyon, just west of Goleta, had measured 1.55 inches.

Other 12-hour readings included 0.63 inches at Lake Cachuma, 0.36 in Goleta, 0.26 in Lompoc, 0.23 in Montecito, 0.14 in Santa Maria, and 0.39 in Santa Ynez.

The cold low-pressure system was expected to drop between half an inch and an inch in most county locations before moving out of the area Thursday night.

The Flood Advisory was in effect until 10:30 a.m., warning of possible urban and small-stream flooding.

A Winter Weather Advisory also was issued, effective through 9 a.m. Friday, calling for the possibility of snow in the local mountains.

Snow levels of 5,000 to 5,500 feet were forecast for the afternoon and evening hours, dropping to 3,500 feet overnight.

Higher backcountry locations could receive 3-6 inches of snow.

Heavy snow was reported on Highway 33 in the Pine Mountain area north of Ojai, and chains were required for a time, according to the CHP.

Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s are forecast through the weekend, with a gradual warming trend into next week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .