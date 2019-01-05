Flood Advisory Issued as Storm Heads Into Santa Barbara County

With 2019’s first storm bearing down on Santa Barbara County, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., Doppler radar showed moderate to heavy rainfall moving into the western part of the county, mainly north and west of Gaviota.

The rain was expected to spread across the Santa Ynez Valley, mountain areas and the South Coast later in the afternoon.

Peak rainfall rates of a quarter to half an inch per hour were expected, but locally higher rates are possible, forecasters said.

“In addition, this convective environment has the potential to produce brief heavy rain bursts in a 15 to 30 minute period,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Roadway flooding is likely across portions of the forecast area, along with the possibility of rock slides and mudslides on canyon roadway, forecasters said.

“In addition, there is the potential for localized and shallow mud and debris flows in the Thomas and Whittier burn areas later this afternoon into evening,” according to the advisory, which is set to expire at 7:30 p.m.

