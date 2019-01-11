Pixel Tracker

Flood Advisory, WEA Alert Issued as Powerful Storm Hits Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:14 p.m. | January 11, 2019 | 10:26 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for parts of Santa Barbara County, including the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas.

At 9:39 p.m., National Weather Service forecasters noted that Doppler radar was showing moderate to heavy rain spreading into southern and western areas of the county.

“Local rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 inches an hour are likely during the remainder of the evening and overnight, especially in heavier rain bursts or near thunderstorms” the NWS said in its advisory.

Just over an hour later, a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) was issued by the county for a Flash Flood Warning for the Whittier and Sherpa burn areas west of Goleta. Residents were urged to "take action to stay safe."

However, the National Weather Service had not issues a Flash Flood Warning.

Forecasters said the rainfall is expected to cause widespread ponding of water on area roadways and flooding of low-lying areas and intersections.

Rockslides and mudslides are possible on canyon roadways, and there is the potential for shallow mud and debris flow around areas affected by recent wildfires.

As of late Friday night, no evacuation orders had been issued by county officials.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall reports.

Click here to sign up for the county’s Aware & Prepare alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

