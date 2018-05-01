Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:20 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Flood Advisory Issued as Weak Storm Moves Through Santa Barbara County

Several vehicle accidents reported, but no major injuries, as rainfall leads to slippery roads

Firefighter examines vehicle crash wreckage. Click to view larger
Several accidents were reported Tuesday afternoon as a weak storm produced scattered showers in Santa Barbara County. The driver of this truck sustained minor injuries in a crash on North San Marcos Road at Via Parva. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:15 p.m. | May 1, 2018 | 5:56 p.m.

Scattered showers were reported across Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon as a weak storm system moved through the area.

Although rainfall totals were fairly light, the National Weather Service in Oxnard issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory that was to be in effect until 7:15 p.m.

No evacuations are expected because of the storm, according to Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Happy Canyon in the Santa Ynez Valley received almost two-thirds of an inch of rain, and several mountain areas recorded about half an inch.

But most areas received a third of an inch down to just a few hundredths.

“Moderate to heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms across portions of central and eastern Santa Barbara County are likely,” the National Weather Service reported. “These storms have a history of producing brief heavy downpours, with local rates of 0.20 inches in a 15 minute time period, or 0.30 inches in a 30 minute time period.

“These brief heavy downpours could cause pockets of urban roadway flooding, especially in low lying areas, as well as the potential for minor debris flows in the Whittier, Thomas, and Alamo burn areas.’

There were several reports of vehicle accidents attributed to the rain-slick roads, but no major injuries were reported.

Among them was a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. on North San Marcos Road at Via Parva, near Goleta, where the driver of a stake-bed truck lost control and struck a utility pole and a tree, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, who was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters, sustained minor injuries, Zaniboni said. He was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Partly cloudy skies are forecasted for Thursday, with mostly sunny conditions on Friday and through the weekend.

Daytime highs should be in the upper-60s and low-70s, with overnight lows in the low-50s.

