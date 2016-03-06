Flood Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as Rainfall Begins to Add Up

It may not have been the storm that drought-weary locals have been hoping for, but Saturday night’s rainfall was intense enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory through early Sunday.

Late Saturday, the weather service said Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain falling across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the county Public Works Department had recorded 4.07 inches on San Marcos Pass, 3.94 inches of rainfall at Refugio Pass, 3.66 inches near Montecito Peak, 3.33 inches in Tecolote Canyon above Goleta and 2.84 inches at Rancho San Julian.

Elsewhere in the county, 2.10 inches of rainfall were recorded on the Gaviota coast, 1.98 inches in Montecito, 1.83 inches in Santa Barbara, 1.64 inches in Summerland, 1.56 inches in Goleta, 1.38 inches in Carpinteria, 1.14 inches in Lompoc, .82 inches in Los Alamos, .80 inches in Buellton, .71 inches in Guadalupe, .73 inches in Solvang, .58 inches in Santa Maria and .73 inches in Santa Ynez.

The rain is expected to taper off early Sunday, with a 40 percent chance of morning showers giving way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are forecast in the upper 50s to mid-60s with overnight lows in the 40s to mid-50s.

The weather service said northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely below canyons and passes, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

A second, possibly more-powerful storm was expected to soak the region overnight Sunday into Monday.

