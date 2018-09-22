Fire-, Flood-, Debris-Damaged Montecito Trails Get Boost from National Public Lands Day

Work parties take a hike to continue restoration of hard hit Buena Vista, Cold Spring and San Ysidro trails

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams was among the army of volunteers working to restore damaged trails in the Montecito foothills Saturday morning. (Montecito Trails Foundation photo)

Kevin North was among dozens of volunteers out working on Montecito trails Saturday. (Montecito Trails Foundation photo)

Before volunteers hit the trails in the Montecito foothills, they get their marching orders and instructions at Manning Park. (Montecito Trails Foundation photo)

Volunteer Kevin North works on a section of trail in the Montecito foothills Saturday as part of National Public Lands Day. Most of the trails were severely damaged by last year’s Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows. (Montecito Trails Foundation photo)

More than 50 volunteers spent National Public Lands Day as part of a Saturday morning work party restoring front country trails damaged by the December Thomas Fire and the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito.

Work took place on the Buena Vista, Cold Spring and San Ysidro trails.

Saturday marked the second trail maintenance effort focused on restoration in the hard-hit areas, which were washed out in many places last winter.

With these trails restored and other sites completed by contractors, trail organizations and public agency staff, the areas are getting improved for all to enjoy, said Steve Biddle, parks supervisor with the City of Santa Barbra Parks & Recreation Department.

“We got a lot open after the fire and flood, but there’s still a tremendous amount to do,” he said. “We are trying to get that whole front country system reopened in a safe and friendly way for our users.”

In addition to restoring the walking surface of the trails in areas damaged by fallen trees and debris, clearing vegetation and rocks were also planned along the three routes as the trail systems near completion.

There was plenty of work for both experienced and first-time volunteers. All tools were provided, along with instruction and directions.

Biddle said most of the tools used were specialized equipment like pulaskis, hand saws and rakes for clearing debris, along with the occasional chainsaw and hedge trimmer.

“All of the trails are multiuse trails and there are hikers, bikers and equestrians allowed on them, so they have to meet certain standards,” he explained.

Volunteers were encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants for protection from poison oak. They were asked to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, gloves, a bike helmet and eye protection.

The city Parks & Recreation Department, the Santa Barbara County Parks Division, the U.S. Forest Service, the Montecito Trails Foundation, Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers and the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade contributed to the single-day volunteer effort.

The volunteers were critical to re-establishing the popular front country trails.

“There is some contract work with one of our partners with the Montecito Trails Foundation, otherwise, the organizations that oversee them — like the U.S. Forest Service, the county and city — do not have the funding and power except for rare occasions to go in and do basic trail maintenance,” Biddle said.

“The act of volunteers that we get are our lifeline to supplementing and improving the trails.”

Most of the front country trails in Montecito are open to the public.

Biddle said the only trail with closures is the lower Cold Spring Canyon trailhead, where Cold Spring Creek runs across Mountain Drive about a half-mile above the Cold Spring Creek debris basin.

“That whole canyon where the creek came through just blew out the canyon and part of the trail was swept off the side of the creek,” Biddle said Friday. “It’s being worked on now with a contractor.

“Some of it is major work that’s needed with machinery,” he continued. “It’s just a small portion of the trail, but it’s at the bottom.”

Biddle said the other trail with significant work is the upper part of San Ysidro Canyon. Lower San Ysidro trailhead is open, and construction work on nearby flood- and mud-damaged homes is taking place adjacent to the trailhead.

“All of the vegetation was burned off,” he said. “We have to find the trail bed again ... and restore it.”

Biddle said National Public Lands Day was an opportunity to contribute to the efforts necessary to restore and keep the trails open to the public.

“Our goal is to get these trails in a state where they are stable, safe and user-friendly for three-to-five years,” Biddle said.

“Just about everything from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria on this side (front country) of the mountain ridge took a huge hit this winter. I can’t think of a whole trail that was not impacted.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.