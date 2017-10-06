Learn What to Do Before, During, After a Flood

Community members are invited to Lompoc's Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18, for Community Flood Emergency Response Training.
The Lompoc Fire Department, in conjunction with the Department of Water Resources, Division of Flood Management, will conduct the training.
The session will include a discussion of when floods occur, causes, flood hazards, contributing factors, flood risks, flood preparedness, protecting your property from flood, and what to do after a flood.
For more information, contact Battalion Chief Brian Federmann at Fire Station 1, 736-4513.
— Battalion Chief Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department.