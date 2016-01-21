Flooding Bogs Down Highway 101 Traffic in Santa Barbara

Water main break causes sinkhole on Castillo Street and a second break that floods freeway lanes and the northbound Carrillo Street onramp

The morning commute through Santa Barbara was bogged down Thursday when one lane of northbound Highway 101 was shut down due to roadway flooding.

Emergency personnel determined the flooding, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m., was caused by a broken line, causing closure of the right-hand lane just north of Carrillo Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The northbound onramp at that location also was shut down, Gutierrez said.

Erosion caused by the water had compromised the strength of the roadway, Gutierrez said, adding that a lengthy closure was expected.

Caltrans said the lane was expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m. Thursday.

A 12-inch cast iron water main on the 1200 block of Castillo Street broke around 3 a.m., flooding the street and causing a sinkhole that partially swallowed a car, city water system manager Cathy Taylor said.

There were no reported injuries but the car was inundated with water and risk management staff responded to the scene to talk to the owner.

Water was cut off to about eight homes but service was expected to resume in the afternoon, Taylor said. The broken section of pipe was installed in 1924.

The pressure surge from the pipeline break caused a water main break in a nearby 10-inch cast iron pipe that extends under Highway 101 at Victoria Street, and that one caused the extensive freeway flooding, she said.

There is enough water pipeline redundancy in the area that no water service is disrupted because of that break, she noted.

The Caltrans recycled water system was also reportedly damaged and the city is talking to the transportation agency about freeway repairs.

Water main breaks have been more high-profile and perceptively frequent lately and it's due to the weather fluctuations and shifting soils, Taylor said.

"We had five years of extreme drought where the soils are all dried up and compacted, and add a little rain to that and the soil swells. That's all we can surmise," she said.

"It's challenging times."

Caltrans closed the Carrillo Street northbound Highway 101 onramp and the right-hand lane since the pavement was uneven due to flooding.

Crews will start grinding and paving the roadway so it can be reopened, District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The right-hand lane was expected to be closed until 5 p.m. and the onramp closed longer for some patch work, he said.

"At a later date we will bring in a contractor under an emergency contract to perform a permanent repair to the highway," he said in an email.

"We do have an engineer present to evaluate the condition of the roadway before we begin this grind and pave operation."

Santa Barbara Public Works crews shut down a block of Castillo Street to repair the water line and sinkhole reported between Victoria and Anapamu streets.

The street was covered in mud and crews were expected to restore water service to nearby homes by Thursday afternoon.

The city and Caltrans are meeting to talk about plans for more permanent repairs.

Managing editor Giana Magnoli contributed to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.