Flooding Causes Highway 166 Closure Between New Cuyama, Maricopa

A segment of Highway 166 was closed Thursday evening due to flooding, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

The National Weather Service at 5:30 p.m. issued a flash flood warning for north-central Santa Barbara County due to very heavy rain making flash flooding imminent around Highways 166 and 33.

By 6:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported Highway 166 was closed between New Cuyama and Maricopa.

Additionally, the National Weather Service warned of heavy rain and possible flooding until 7:45 p.m. for southeast San Luis Obispo County, northeastern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County, saying radar indicated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area.

Flooding was expected east of Cuyama and near Ventucopa plus along Highway 166 and 33.

The warning reminded motorists that most flood deaths occur in automobiles, adding that people should avoid driving where water covers the roadways since flooding usually is deeper than it appears.

