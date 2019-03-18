Pixel Tracker

Floor Hockey Standout Jose Castrejon Recognized as Special Olympics Athlete of Month

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 18, 2019 | 3:16 p.m.

The play of Jose Castrejon sparked his Santa Barbara Region Special Olympics floor hockey team to a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over a team from San Luis Obispo in its final game last weekend in a tournament in Bakersfield.

Jose Castrejon Click to view larger
Jose Castrejon led his floor hockey team to a comeback win against a team from San Luis Obispo.

Castrejon scored five consecutive goals to energize the team and lead a comeback from an 8-2 deficit. 

On Monday, he was presented the Chris Casebeer Special Olympics Athlete of the Month Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

"We were down 8-2 and it looked like we were headed for a final loss to end our season," coach Tim Powers said. "That's when Jose took the team on his shoulders."

The Santa Barbara team had lost against San Luis Obispo earlier in the season.

Powers noted that Castrejon played on the higher-level floor hockey team but asked if he could join the JV squad to help make it better.

"He accomplished that goal and he succeeded in a new leadership role to lead the play of the whole team," said Powers.

"We are grateful to Jose as he has made us a better team this season and taught us all to lead with our hearts on the court and in life. He's an inspirational player, person and friend," he added.

