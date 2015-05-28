Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Florence Chan Joins CenCal Health as Director of Health Services

By Amy Bernstein for CenCal Health | May 28, 2015 | 7:05 a.m.

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Florence Chan, RN, BSN, MBA, as its new director of health services.

Chan
Florence Chan

Chan most recently served as the director of authorization and utilization management units for the Contra Costa Health Plan in Martinez.

During her time with the Contra Costa Health Plan, Chan oversaw employees, assisted the county with the third party administration of the Basic Health Care/Low Income Health Programs as defined by the State of California and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, and acted as the clinical and technical liaison for the county’s health delivery system, community providers, CCHP staff and committees.

Prior to being named the director of authorization and utilization management units for the Contra Costa Health Plan, Chan was the senior case manager/utilization management coordinator for Pacific Health Care in Pleasanton, and the utilization review coordinator and patient services case coordinator at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

She has also served as a medical assistant instructor at Western Career College in San Leandro.

Chan received her master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and her bachelor of science degree in nursing from San Jose State University.

She is certified by the Public Health Nursing (PHN), Certified Case Manager (CCM), EPIC Tapestry and EPIC Utilization Management and Case Management. She is also in the process of achieving her certification in Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

