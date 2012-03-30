Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

NFL Player Jailed in Year-Old Isla Vista Attack

Miami Dolphins linebacker Misi allegedly broke into apartment and punched resident in the eye.

By Noozhawk Staff | @NoozhawkNews | March 30, 2012 | 8:47 p.m.

Nawa Koa Misi, a linebacker with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, has been arrested in connection with an early morning altercation that occurred nearly a year ago inside an Isla Vista apartment, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Misi, 25 of Weston, Fla., allegedly gained access to the apartment in the 6500 block of Trigo Road by punching a hole through the wooden front door, said sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on April 15, 2011, sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for a report of a fight on an apartment balcony. Witnesses told deputies that several people on the balcony had gotten into a shouting argument with a group of people walking by on the street below when one of the individuals on the street ran to the apartment’s entrance and attempted to break through the front door.

A 19-year-old male resident of the apartment was sleeping on the couch when the intrusion occurred. Witnesses said the man on the couch stood up and was immediately punched in the eye by Misi, Sugars said.

Misi left the apartment shortly after, but was followed by three adult females who demanded that he pay for the damage to the apartment. One of the women said that when she told Misi she was calling law enforcement, he grabbed her cell phone and threw it on the ground.

Deputies arrived moments later and began their investigation. Misi was cooperative and agreed to pay for the damage, Sugars said. The male whom Misi allegedly assaulted did not request to file charges until the next day.

Misi was informed at that time via telephone that the incident was now a criminal case, and that the Sheriff’s Department was recommending the district attorney file a charge of battery with serious bodily injury.

Early this month, a detective with the department’s Felony Fugitive Unit confirmed that Misi was living in Florida, and arranged with authorities in Broward County to arrest Misi on the felony warrant, which they did Friday morning.

Misi started his pro career with the Dolphins in 2010, and was sidelined in December 2011 with an injury.

Harvey Greene, Dolphins, senior vice president for media relations for the Dolphins, issued the following statement: “We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we will refrain from any comment.”

Sugars said the department will not be releasing any more information regarding the case until it has been adjudicated.

