Flower Empower Event Honors Volunteers, Supporters

More than 200 local community members gathered for the 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon May 18 at the Klentner Ranch in Carpinteria.

The annual event raises funds and acknowledges the volunteers, sponsors and growers who make Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program a success.

The luncheon was emceed by KEYT Channel 3’s Alan Rose and Alys Martinez. Rose is a Flower Empower luncheon committee member, program supporter and volunteer. Martinez also is a Flower Empower volunteer.

The luncheon featured a silent auction, raffle, and cuisine courtesy of Rincon Catering. This year, a live auction was introduced into the program with the help of long-time Dream Foundation supporter Andrew Firestone.

The live auction included a private wine experience at Jaffurs Wine Cellars as well as a tropical getaway at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort and a visit to the set of CBS’ show Hawaii Five-0.

Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer and Flower Empower program coordinator Valerie Banks honored and awarded the 2017 Flower Empower program sponsors:

Laurel Barrack, Diane and Tim Brown, Kate and Arthur Coppola, Hollye and Jeff Jacobs, Nissrin Mahmoud and Bob Fuladi, and Shelley and Paul Schulte, whose donations will help fund the program this year.

Also acknowledged were Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year, and Steven Shulem and Sheri Parker, Volunteers of the Year.

Honored in memoriam were William Pattis, Angie Redding and Michael Towbes, who were staunch supporters of the Flower Empower program.

“Flower Empower is an invaluable program to our community,” said Heyer. “It reminds us that even the smallest gestures can make a lasting impression. We would love to see the program grow beyond Santa Barbara and bring happiness to others.”

The afternoon festivities were made possible by the support of the community and sponsors including:

Colleen Barnett-Taylor and Michael Taylor, Lisa and George Hagerman, Montecito Bank & Trust, Amie Parrish, and Justine Roddick and Christina Schlieske.

Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion, in the form of beautiful bouquets, to those in need.

Several days each week, volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers and make deliveries to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers, and personal residences.

In addition to bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates, and handmade cards.

Flower Empower receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. For volunteer inquiries or to refer a flower recipient, contact [email protected].

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.