Flower Festival Parade Brings an Explosion of Color to Heart of Lompoc

Thousands of people lined Lompoc’s H Street to watch the Flower Festival Parade on Saturday morning, and the bloom-covered floats and vehicles delighted the spectators as the entourage made its way through downtown.

With a theme of “This Land is Your Land,” the 63rd Annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival got under way Wednesday.

Events will continue through Sunday afternoon, but the highlight was Saturday’s parade, which drew many children and families to the route.

Floats covered in colorful gladioli, delphiniums, roses and other local flowers made their way in and around downtown, along with marching bands from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools, auto clubs, vintage tractor enthusiasts, equestrians and numerous dance groups.

Mayor Bob Lingl and various council members also appeared in the parade, along with 2014 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Jules Hain and Marie Shlueter, respectively.

Flower Festival Queen Tess Leach and her court were also decked out in hot-pink ball gowns and bejeweled crowns, waving to the crowd as their float moved through the city.

One delighted fan who waved to the festival queen and court as they passed was 8-year-old Hannah Rodriguez, who said it was her first year to come to the parade. She was accompanied by her grandparents and a cousin.

“It’s amazing,” she said, after several of the flower princesses had waved at her from their perches on the float.

The five-day festival was coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association. Among this year’s events were an arts and craft show, food booths and entertainment.

The festival’s signature flower show also took place Saturday, with awards being presented after the parade. The flower show will continue until 3 p.m. Sunday at Ryon Memorial Park, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

