Flower Girls Spread Fiesta Cheer Around Santa Barbara

Flower Girls and Las Senoritas are the official greeters of Old Spanish Days and have been since 1949 when the idea was introduced by Ruth Dow Figg-Hoblyn.

They extend welcome to thousands of guests by presenting flowers from their baskets.

The group participates in both the Historical Parade to be held on Friday and the Children’s Parade to be held on Saturday.

Fiesta Flower Girls will be greeting guests at the opening night ceremony at the Santa Barbara Mission Wednesday and visited residents at Valle Verde senior living before the festivities began.

The Flower Girls and Las Senoritas visit over 22 local convalescent homes and rest homes, spreading Fiesta cheer to those that can't make it to the various events.

