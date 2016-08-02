Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Flower Girls Spread Fiesta Cheer Around Santa Barbara

The Fiesta Flower Girls visit with Chuck, 98, during a visit to Valle Verde on Tuesday. Click to view larger
The Fiesta Flower Girls visit with Chuck, 98, during a visit to Valle Verde on Tuesday.  (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)
By Erik Davis for Old Spanish Days | August 2, 2016 | 7:19 p.m.

Flower Girls and Las Senoritas are the official greeters of Old Spanish Days and have been since 1949 when the idea was introduced by Ruth Dow Figg-Hoblyn. 

They extend welcome to thousands of guests by presenting flowers from their baskets.

The group participates in both the Historical Parade to be held on Friday and the Children’s Parade to be held on Saturday. 

Fiesta Flower Girls will be greeting guests at the opening night ceremony at the Santa Barbara Mission Wednesday and visited residents at Valle Verde senior living before the festivities began. 

The Flower Girls and Las Senoritas visit over 22 local convalescent homes and rest homes, spreading Fiesta cheer to those that can't make it to the various events.  

Erik Davis represents Old Spanish Days. 

Lia Parker, the first Spirit of Fiesta from 1949 to 1951, visits with Flower Girls who are greeters for the Old Spanish Days celebrations. Click to view larger
Lia Parker, the first Spirit of Fiesta from 1949 to 1951, visits with Flower Girls who are greeters for the Old Spanish Days celebrations.  (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)
 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 