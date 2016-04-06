Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Things to Do

Flower, Nursery Growers’ Association to Lead Tours of ‘America’s Flower Basket’

A docent leads a tour of a gerbera-growing farm in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
A docent leads a tour of a gerbera-growing farm in Carpinteria. (California Cut Flower Commission photo)
By Anna Kalins for the California Cut Flower Commission | April 6, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Flower & Nursery Growers’ Association will host the eigth annual Carpinteria Greenhouse & Nursery Tour from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2016, an opportunity for the public to meet their local flower farmer and to see firsthand how Santa Barbara County’s flower farms create beauty that contributes over $770.7 million in economic impact to the local economy and produces over 50 percent of California’s farm gate value of flowers.

With the Golden State producing approximately 75 percent of the nation’s beautiful blooms, Carpinteria has become widely known as the “Flower Basket” of the United States.

The public is invited to attend free, farmer-guided tours of six flower farms located in the Carpinteria Valley. Among the flowers that will be showcased are roses, gerberas, orchids and more. Each farmer will demonstrate a variety of sustainable growing and harvesting practices.

Participating growers include Gallup & Stribling Orchids, Maximum Nursery, Myriad Flowers, Ocean Breeze International, Pianta Bella Nursery and Westland Orchids, Inc.

“Today 74 percent of consumers have no idea where the flowers they buy are grown,” said Kasey Cronquist, CEO and ambassador of the California Cut Flower Commission. “So, most people do not realize that 80 percent of flowers sold in our country are now imported. Tours like these help to drive awareness of locally grown flowers and the reasons why consumers’ support for American-grown flower farmers is important.”  

“We’re pleased to partner with our sponsors to give the community a chance to learn more about our wonderful community of flower farmers,” said June Van Wingerden, president of the Santa Barbara Flower & Nursery Growers’ Association. “This event is important because it provides an annual opportunity to invite the public into our farms to see the beauty growing inside. We have so many beautiful plants and flowers growing inside Carpinteria’s greenhouses, the tours allows us to share that beauty and highlight how our flower farms help the local economy and provide many types of jobs.”

Anna Kalins represents the California Cut Flower Commission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 