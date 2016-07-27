Floyd C. Proffitt of Santa Barbara, 1921-2016

Posted on July 27, 2016 | 2:24 p.m.

Source: Brad Proffitt

Floyd C. Proffitt passed peacefully June 29, 2016. He was born Dec. 6, 1921, in West Plains, Mo.

In 1922, he and his family traveled to Long Beach, Calif., where he graduated from high school.

Floyd then entered the U.S. Navy in January 1940. He served aboard the battleship USS W. Virginia and submarines USS Thresher (SS-200) and USS Macabi (SS-375).

At the end of his six years of service, he was a torpedoman first class, earning 11 combat patrols, the Bronze Star and the Combat Action Ribbon among other medals.

After the Navy, he was a dedicated employee as a Test Electrician with the Southern California Edison Company. After 35 years, he retired to a quiet life in Santa Barbara.

Floyd loved spending time with his family no matter where they lived. He was your typical, doting grandfather.

Every year he gathered with his shipmates of the Submarine service at the National Convention, where they would remember the good times and spin a few yarns.

He enjoyed his daily strolls at Shoreline Park, and he would pass the time working with his HO trains and tending to his cymbidiums.

Now on eternal patrol, Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Janice; sister, Helen; children, Rick, Larry, Jewel, George, Pauline and Bradley; grandchildren, Richelle, Mark, Aimee, Travis, Amy and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Lukas, Annika, Nikolaus, Forest, Taryn, Zack, Jordin and Lacey.

A celebration of life honoring Floyd’s memory will be held from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Harry’s.