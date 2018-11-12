Public Health Officials Push Vaccination as Flu Season Gets Underway in Santa Barbara County

Local emergency rooms are already starting to see flu patients, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pushing residents to get vaccinated – the earlier the better.

The season for the flu — a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses — can last as late as May, and symptoms can range from mild to severe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months old and older get a flu vaccine every season, and the cost is covered by most health insurance plans.

The county Public Health Department is tracking influenza cases, and for the two-week period ending Nov. 2, activity was described as “sporadic,” with influenza-like illness reported in 25 patients.

Local hospital emergency departments reported seeing 5,768 patients over those two weeks, and 3.28 percent of them (189) were diagnosed with influenza-like illness and 21 were admitted.

“This trend is slightly higher than was seen in the same time period in 2017, with 3.08 percent (145 of 4,711) of emergency department visits due to influenza-like illness,” according to Public Health officials.

As of Nov. 2, there were no reported flu-related deaths in the county this flu season.

There is no deadline to get the flu vaccine — “Just get it as soon as you can,” Public Health Officer Dr. Polly Baldwin said in an email.

The CDC notes that people should get the vaccine before the flu starts spreading through communities.

“It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so make plans to get vaccinated early in fall, before flu season begins. CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

"Getting vaccinated later, however, can still be beneficial, and vaccination should continue to be offered throughout flu season, even into January or later,” according to the CDC.

Baldwin said it is still too early in the season to predict how effective this year’s flu vaccine will be.

Flu symptoms can include “fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the Public Health Department.

Santa Barbara County Flu Vaccine Resources 2018