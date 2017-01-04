Flu Shot Clinic Offered at Lompoc Fire Station 1

Walgreens Pharmacy in Lompoc will hold a flu shot clinic for the community from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Lompoc Fire Department Station 1, 115 S. G. St.

Flu vaccines will be offered to anyone age 7 years and older who has not already received a flu shot this season. Vouchers for free flu shots at the clinic will be available for those without medical insurance.

The Lompoc Fire Department and Lompoc Walgreens Pharmacy are partnering to offer the flu shot clinic in support of a healthy community, helping ensure flu shots are easily accessible for Lompoc residents.

Questions about the shot clinic should be directed to the Lompoc Walgreens, 737-5601.

— Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department.