Arrival Time: July 7 for West Coast Cub Fly-In

The West Coast Cub Fly-In, an annual gathering of historic World War II-era airplanes, will come in for a landing July 7-9 at Lompoc Airport, 801 N. H St.

The event, which was started by Monty Findley and Bruce Fall, two Lompoc Piper Cub owners, draws pilots from around the country. The fly-in is returning to Lompoc Airport for the 33rd year.

The West Coast Cub Fly-In features pilot proficiency contests, and provides attendees with the chance to walk among the aircraft and speak to the pilots. Vintage biplane and Piper Cub rides are available.

There is no charge for spectator admission. Refreshments and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

For more information, call event organizer Jeff Palmer, 315-4710.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.