Fly like It’s 1928 in Vintage Plane at Lompoc Airport

A rare 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane will be visiting Lompoc Airport this month, and the public will have the opportunity to take flight aboard the vintage aircraft.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting the Tin Goose’s ongoing national tour Fly on the Ford. The vintage airplane will be landing Feb. 16 through 19 at Lompoc Airport, 1801 North H St.

The Ford Tri-Motor craft was one of the first mass-produced airliners in the “golden age” of aviation when air travel was considered a luxury.

Flights will be offered each day the plane is in Lompoc.

Tickets are $70 per adult in advance, $75 for walk-ups. Tickets for children age 17 and under are $50.

Buy tickets at http://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/flight-experiences/fly-the-ford-eaa-ford-tri-motor-airplane-tour/ford-tri-motor-tour-stops, or at the Lompoc Airport during the event.

For more information, visit: flytheford.org or call 877-952-5395.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.