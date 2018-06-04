Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:30 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Flying Colors and Shapes Take to the Skies for 33rd Santa Barbara Kite Festival

With dips, dives, swoops and soaring, hundreds of excited kite fliers high-tail it from SBCC’s West Campus

Children dart across the Santa Barbara City College West Campus lawn Sunday during the 33rd Santa Barbara Kite Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Children run to keep a colorful kite floating in the breeze during the 33rd Santa Barbara Kite Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Kids and kites race around during the 33rd Santa Babrara Kite Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Kites of all colors and sizes could be seen floating over Santa Barbara City College on Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 8, 2018 | 8:10 p.m.

Imaginative kites of all colors and sizes could be seen maneuvering through the sky over Santa Barbara City College on Sunday during the 33rd Santa Barbara Kite Festival.

The array of kites flying above the West Campus lawn were endless, including soaring sea animals, dragonflies, butterflies, comic book heroes and other designs.

Some festival-goers enjoyed the picturesque day from lawn chairs and blankets, basking in the sun and 70-degree temperatures.

First-time kite flier Mason Arndt, 5, shared air space with a couple of hundred or so kite fliers of all ages hoping to catch a breeze and gain height.

“It’s a great day,” said Mason’s father, Chris.

Mason was flying a shark kite-shaped design, and said he was excited to participate in the festival. He also liked the bounce house.

Attendees at the free, community recreation and family event enjoyed kite-making activities, demonstrations and competitions, and advanced fliers also showcased the sophisticated art of sport kite flying.

Kite enthusiasts purchased kites from a vendor on site, and children could customize their toys at an activity station.

Santa Barbara resident Nat Ely, and his family, brought about 15 different kites to the event, including a traditional Chinese caterpillar-style kite they built.

“Our arsenal of flying stuff keeps stacking up,” he said. “We came down a little early and laid out a blanket.”

The American Kitefliers Association, in cooperation with the Kite Trade Association International, has declared April to be National Kite Month.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

