Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Flying Goat Cellars Holds Reception for Local Photographer

Jason Reynold’s work will be honored on Aug. 15 at the Flying Goat Cellars tasting room. Click to view larger
Jason Reynold’s work will be honored on Aug. 15 at the Flying Goat Cellars tasting room. ((Jason Reynolds photo))
By Kathleen Griffith for Flying Goat Cellars | August 10, 2015 | 11:00 p.m.

Explore Lompoc through the camera lens of Jason Reynolds.

Join Flying Goat Cellars on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a reception honoring the photographer and his exhibit at the tasting room, 1520 East Chestnut Court, Unit A, in Lompoc. 

Reynolds is a 20-year resident of the California Central Coast, and he shares his passion for the region and all it has to offer with his keen photographic eye. Reynolds has emerged as the premier photographer to capture the essence of the Lompoc Valley with memorable photos used by Explore Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and CoastHills Credit Union.

Photos are available for sale. 

Reynolds completed a bachelor’s degree in business marketing at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1997. By 2004 he had launched his own Lompoc-based insurance business with State Farm, and more recently, he joined Insurance Offices of America as a licensed property and casualty, life and health agent, specializing in commercial insurance needs.

Throughout Reynold’s eleven year history in Lompoc, he has served the community with youthful exuberance and has been active in many organizations, such as Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lompoc Rotary and Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors. He has received numerous awards for community service, leadership and volunteerism. 

The event is part of Flying Goat Cellars “Wine & Culture in the Ghetto” series. Flying Goat Cellars has been handcrafting vineyard-designated pinot noir since 2000 and sparkling wine since 2005.

Winemaker/Proprietor Norm Yost has 35 years in the industry.

Contact Kate Griffith at [email protected] or 805.736.9032 for more information.

— Kate Griffith is the chief philosopher & proprietor of Flying Goat Cellars.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 