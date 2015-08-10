Flying Goat Cellars Holds Reception for Local Photographer

Advice

Explore Lompoc through the camera lens of Jason Reynolds.

Join Flying Goat Cellars on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a reception honoring the photographer and his exhibit at the tasting room, 1520 East Chestnut Court, Unit A, in Lompoc.

Reynolds is a 20-year resident of the California Central Coast, and he shares his passion for the region and all it has to offer with his keen photographic eye. Reynolds has emerged as the premier photographer to capture the essence of the Lompoc Valley with memorable photos used by Explore Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and CoastHills Credit Union.

Photos are available for sale.

Reynolds completed a bachelor’s degree in business marketing at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1997. By 2004 he had launched his own Lompoc-based insurance business with State Farm, and more recently, he joined Insurance Offices of America as a licensed property and casualty, life and health agent, specializing in commercial insurance needs.

Throughout Reynold’s eleven year history in Lompoc, he has served the community with youthful exuberance and has been active in many organizations, such as Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lompoc Rotary and Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors. He has received numerous awards for community service, leadership and volunteerism.

The event is part of Flying Goat Cellars “Wine & Culture in the Ghetto” series. Flying Goat Cellars has been handcrafting vineyard-designated pinot noir since 2000 and sparkling wine since 2005.

Winemaker/Proprietor Norm Yost has 35 years in the industry.

Contact Kate Griffith at [email protected] or 805.736.9032 for more information.

— Kate Griffith is the chief philosopher & proprietor of Flying Goat Cellars.