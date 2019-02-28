Flying Goat Cellars Reception Focuses on Photographer Jerry McGinnis

Flying Goat Cellars will host a reception for local photographer Jerry McGinnis, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Lompoc. Light snacks will be provided with wine flights for sale.

McGinnis, a Lompoc resident, has lived in the Santa Barbara area most of his life. His interest in photography was launched during his stint in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1972-85.

McGinnis became interested in photography in his early 20s, after moving to the Bay Area. There he found an abundance of photographic opportunities in and around the city and the surrounding counties, from the Sierra Nevada through the wine country and further north.

McGinnis worked in marketing, ultimately with his own company, which afforded him photo opportunities at home and in Europe.

Focusing on scenery/landscape-themed photographs, McGinnis attempts to capture the image in its natural setting. He does not use any type of image enhancement tools. He believes, “the photo you see in the lens at the time of capture should, for the greater part, be the image you print.”

McGinnis has had exhibits in Carpinteria, and some of his photos adorn walls throughout the U.S. and Europe.

McGinnis said he is proud of his Santa Barbara heritage, including Spanish and Chumash ancestors. He attended schools in Montecito, Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College.

For more, visit www.flyinggoatcellars.com; or call 805-736-9032.

— Kate Griffith for Flying Goat Cellars.