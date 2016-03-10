Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Flying Goat Cellars to Hold Artist Reception for Multimedia Exhibit by Carol Kemp

By Kate Griffith for Flying Goat Cellars | March 10, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

A painting, which is on view at Flying Goat Cellars, by Carol Kemp (Carol Kemp photo)

Flying Goat Cellars will host an artist reception for Carol Kemp’s new multimedia exhibit from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at the Tasting Room, which is located at 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc. Kemp is the featured artist at Flying Goat Cellars from Feb. 12 through April 17, 2016. 

In her multimedia show, titled “Sacred Downloads: Art as Communion,” Kemp explores a variety of mediums, including painting, assemblage and jewelry. 

“Throughout the ages, mankind has used art as a means to better commune with that unseen energy that permeates throughout life, sometimes referred to as God,” says Kemp. 

Exploring not just different mediums to create art but also different genres, Kemp’s artistic intention is to strengthen her personal relationship with source energy. 

“I have always been aware of a communion with something larger than the small me, and creating becomes a vehicle to let go and let God guide me through this creative process we call art, which, not surprisingly also becomes a metaphor for living life,” says Kemp.

To learn more about Kemp’s art, including original icons, alters and talismans as well as readings and workshops, visit her website, www.lifsart.com or email her directly at [email protected].

Flying Goat Cellars specializes in handcrafted pinots and sparkling wines. Winemaker Norm Yost launched Flying Goat with his 2000 Pinot Noir Santa Maria Hills Vineyard.

He launched his sparkling wine label with 2005 Goat Bubbles Rosé. Now he produces five sparklers in the méthode champenoise: rosé, crémant, blanc de blancs, blanc de noirs and brut cuvée. He also produces YNOT, which is a blend of Santa Barbara County pinot noirs.

Flying Goat’s Tasting Room is located at 1520 East Chestnut Court in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto. Tasting Room hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Email [email protected] or call 805.736.9032 for more details.

Kate Griffith represents Flying Goat Cellars.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 