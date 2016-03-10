Flying Goat Cellars to Hold Artist Reception for Multimedia Exhibit by Carol Kemp

Flying Goat Cellars will host an artist reception for Carol Kemp’s new multimedia exhibit from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at the Tasting Room, which is located at 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc. Kemp is the featured artist at Flying Goat Cellars from Feb. 12 through April 17, 2016.

In her multimedia show, titled “Sacred Downloads: Art as Communion,” Kemp explores a variety of mediums, including painting, assemblage and jewelry.

“Throughout the ages, mankind has used art as a means to better commune with that unseen energy that permeates throughout life, sometimes referred to as God,” says Kemp.

Exploring not just different mediums to create art but also different genres, Kemp’s artistic intention is to strengthen her personal relationship with source energy.

“I have always been aware of a communion with something larger than the small me, and creating becomes a vehicle to let go and let God guide me through this creative process we call art, which, not surprisingly also becomes a metaphor for living life,” says Kemp.

To learn more about Kemp’s art, including original icons, alters and talismans as well as readings and workshops, visit her website, www.lifsart.com or email her directly at [email protected].

Flying Goat Cellars specializes in handcrafted pinots and sparkling wines. Winemaker Norm Yost launched Flying Goat with his 2000 Pinot Noir Santa Maria Hills Vineyard.

He launched his sparkling wine label with 2005 Goat Bubbles Rosé. Now he produces five sparklers in the méthode champenoise: rosé, crémant, blanc de blancs, blanc de noirs and brut cuvée. He also produces YNOT, which is a blend of Santa Barbara County pinot noirs.

Flying Goat’s Tasting Room is located at 1520 East Chestnut Court in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto. Tasting Room hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Email [email protected] or call 805.736.9032 for more details.

— Kate Griffith represents Flying Goat Cellars.