Focusing Attention on Challenges of Dyslexia

Joining other governmental and educational agencies across the nation, the city and county of Santa Barbara have proclaimed October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Since dyslexia affects 1 in 5, yet is widely misunderstood, these proclamations are designed to bring more focused attention to this most common learning difference (the primary reason for reading struggles) that is also a source of strength and success, when properly addressed and supported.

The county Board of Supervisors made its proclamation on Oct. 4 in honor of the decades of work done by Deidre and Barry Dubin of the Dubin Learning Center.

Since the 1970s, the educators have dedicated their careers to teaching students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities how to read, write and spell, literally redirecting the lives of thousands of local children and families.

The city's proclamation, issued Oct. 11, recognized that “dyslexia affect many children and adults in Santa Barbara.”

The city also recognized the efforts of Dyslexia Santa Barbara, “committed to increasing public awareness of dyslexia and serving the Santa Barbara community by providing a wealth of information, resources, and support to individuals affected by dyslexia, as well as to local parents, educators and the public at large.”

At the monthly Dyslexia Dialogue on Oct. 4, educators joined community members to discuss how they will address dyslexia in view of the new guidelines associated with legislation, issued by the California Department of Education.

All agreed that the new guidelines provide more guidance for educators to follow. They can be accessed at:

https://www.cde.ca.gov/sp/se/ac/documents/cadyslexiaguidelines.pdf.

The discussion group included: Cary Matsuoka, Santa Barbara Unified School District superintendent; Jestin St. Peter, Hope School District special education director; Linda Cowen, Charter School special education teacher; and Stacy Tolkin, coordinator of the Santa Barbara County Special Education Local Plan Area.



For more information about dyslexia, visit www.DyslexiaSantaBarbara, or email [email protected]

Dyslexia Dialogues are scheduled the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Central Library.

— Cheri Rae for Dyslexia Santa Barbara.