Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace to Return to Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The annual Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Dec. 4 - 6, 2015, with extended hours Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., and regular hours Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Offering museum guests free admission and parking, this shopping extravaganza features artisans and vendors from dozens of countries around the world including Chile, Honduras, Indonesia, Pakistan, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and more.

Now celebrating its 30th year, the Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace is Southern California’s largest folk art show and features more than 30 vendors throughout the Museum, from the Bird Hall to Fleischmann Auditorium.

Participating vendors include 2KG Imports, Agalu Spirit of Africa, Anantara, Anapa Imports, Anomaly Imports, BNB Crafts, Inc., Casa Viva, Design Source, Encanto, Folk Art from Nepal, Istantique, Jan Dungan, Jerry Boyd, Katalina Textiles, The Khamsa Collection, Kilim Rug Company, Kuna Prints, La Palma Ent., The Museum Store, Peruvian Imports, Ritual, Sweet Birds, Tenzin Beads, Tribal Arts Café, Tropic Options, Vista 360, Watu World Imports and William Fuller.

Items available for purchase range from $2 to $2,000 and include a large variety of baskets, décor, wearable art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculptures, toys and more. There’s something for every person on your holiday shopping list!

"This event is great because the museum turns into a crazy marketplace — it is a not a typical weekend here,” said Event Manager Amy Carpenter. “There is merchandise and music located in all the halls around the museum, and items from almost every country, at every price. The marketplace is one of the most vital fundraisers we have each year, and the proceeds support our educational programs and exhibits throughout the year."

This shopping extravaganza is more than just an opportunity to purchase unique items. The Museum receives 25 percent of all sales, making it one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

Funds from the Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace support the museum’s science and education programs and fund exhibits like the beloved "Butterflies Alive,!" "Curiosity Lab," and new dinosaur exhibit, "A T-Rex Named SUE," coming to the museum in Summer 2016.

Guests can also enjoy exceptional cuisine from Chef Pete Clements of the Funk Zone Patio at the Tribal Arts Café from Friday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The café will have a variety of options available for purchase, including breakfast pastries, lunch items and desserts.

For more information about the museum and Folk and Tribal Arts Marketplace, please visit www.sbnature.org or call 805.682.4711.

— Joni Kelly is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.